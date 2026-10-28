Georgette Jones Legacy Lives On Show Nov. 8

The Legacy Lives On Show at the Flora-Bama on Nov. 8 at 9:30 p.m. will feature Georgette Jones, daughter of country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette alsong with T-Bone Montgomery, JoJo Billups singing harmony and Mac Walter on guitar.

Growing up surrounded by the music business gave Georgette a front-row seat to the lives, personalities and songs behind two legendary careers. Her parents’ music, their lives together, and the people who helped shape their sound are woven into her own remarkable story.

T-Bone is the nephew of legendary steel guitarist and musician Peanutt Montgomery, a longtime friend, collaborator and member of George Jones’ musical circle. Peanutt is still with us today, making the stories T-Bone brings to the stage all the more meaningful.