Get Ready to Bid for a Cause! Online Silent Auction for Gulf Shores High School’s Marching Band is Now Live!

Our Band family is excited to announce an online silent auction happening now through November 15th! This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together and support our talented musicians while bidding on some amazing items. Thanks to the generosity of local businesses and families, we have an incredible array of items up for bid, from gift baskets and restaurant vouchers to unique experiences and handcrafted treasures. We are so grateful for the support of our community, which plays a vital role in helping our band thrive!

Participating in the auction is easy, simplyvisit galabid.com/gscs to see all of the beautiful things that are available and place your bids on your favorites. Whether you’re looking for a fun night out or a special gift, there’s something for everyone!

Your support means the world to our students and helps ensure they have the resources they need to shine on and off the field. So mark your calendars, spread the word, and let’s show our band just how much we care! Thank you for being a part of our amazing community. Happy bidding!