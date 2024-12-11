Gifts of Grace donation drive planned Dec. 14 at Orange Beach Library

The Gifts of Grace donation drive, benefiting the elderly at the Christian Service Center, is planned for Saturday, December 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Orange Beach Public Library, located at 26267 Canal Rd. Coffee and donuts will be serviced with a raffle entry for those who donate.

The most needed items include the following: Canned meat, ramen noodles, saltine crackers, cereal, canned soups, oatmeal (individual packets), boxed dinners, jelly, peanut butter, mac and cheese, plastic shopping bags, bar soap, toiletries, toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, clothes detergent (small package), dish washing detergent (small package), disposable diapers, and baby wipes. Drop supplies off at the library, if you can’t stay. The drive is being organized by Erica Tivet-Smith.