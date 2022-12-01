Gingerbread house competition Dec. 3

The annual Gingerbread Jam will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Orange Beach Event Center. The gingerbread house-assembly and decorating competition is for families, friends, and businesses, and raises funds for the Expect Excellence Culinary Arts Program. Cost is $10 for the family category (up to four family members or friends) and $25 for the business category (team up to 10 co-workers). Each team needs to bring their own gingerbread structures, icing and decorative elements, along with their own tablecloth. Nothing may be pre-assembled. Building will begin on-site at 9 a.m. Family/friends team judging at noon; business judging at 1 p.m. For questions, email Jessica Langston, City of Orange Beach Creative Director, at jjlangston@orange beachal.gov.