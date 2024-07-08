Girls with Guitars St. Jude’s fundraiser July 17

A night of great music for an even greater cause is happening on Wednesday, July 17 in the main room at the Flora-Bama beginning at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The concert will feature Runaway June, Annie Bosko and Emily White, and all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Last year’s concert raised $7,846 for St. Jude’s.

Tickets (if still available) for the 18 and over show are $20 and include an exclusive St. Jude Girls with Guitars t-shirt. Buy tickets at florabama.com.