Girls with Guitars St. Jude’s fundraiser July 6 at Flora-Bama

Girls with Guitars, a fundraising concert for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital featuring Kylie Morgan, Kassi Ashton & Tigirlily Gold, will be held on Thursday, July 6 at 6 p.m. in the Flora-Bama tent stage. Local dynamo Jenna McClelland will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 each for the 21 and over show, and available at flora-bama.com. Each ticket purchased will come with an exclusive St. Jude Girls with Guitars t-shirt. The Flora-Bama, of course, is located on the state line at the Gulf of Mexico.