Give holiday gift of literacy through South Baldwin Literacy Council

The South Baldwin Literacy Council is presenting its first ever mission appeal by asking citizens to give the gift of literacy this holiday season. Donations go towards providing free educational services, including children’s in-school and after-school tutoringf and summer reading programs and GED prep and adult basic education programs. The council also offers help with resume, job interview and workforce development skills an d offers ESL and citizenship prep classes. The SBLC facility is located at 21441 Hwy. 98 in Foley. For more info, visit southbaldwinliteracycouncil.com, call 251-943-7323 or email southbaldwinliterarycouncil@gmail.com.