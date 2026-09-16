GlenLakes couple advances to America’s Favorite finals

Locals finish in top one percent among 50K competitors

Barrie Nichols and David Ross, residents of GlenLakes in Foley, advanced to the quarter-finals in the America’s Favorite Couple competition; and although they fell short of the $20,000 winners’ prize, they finished in the top one percent of the 50,000 couples nationwide vying for the prize.

“There are thousands of couples across the country competing, so this milestone is incredibly special to us,’’ Nichols said.

Nichols and Ross met on facebook-Dating, became inseparable and married six months later on the beach surrounded by their blended families. They have been married for a year.

“What made this journey especially meaningful is our story,’’ Nichols said. “After both experiencing tremendous personal loss, we found each other at 61 years old and discovered that it’s never too late for a second chance at love.

“We hope our story reminds others that hope, healing, and happiness can be found when you least expect it,’’ she added.

Ross is a retired special needs high school teacher whose wife died after 29 years of dialysis.

Nichols, who owns a marketing/branding collective, suffered unimaginable heartbreak when her fiancee was tragically shot and killed.

“I think we had both given up hope, but we found each other on FB dating,’’ Nichols said. “One month after meeting, he proposed and six months later we were married in Orange Beach. I think it gives hope to others that no matter what your struggles, you can find happiness.”

A South Baldwin resident for seven years, Nichols is also a founding member of Maidens of Mischief Mardi Gras Krewe.

“We’ve made it through seven rounds, and we truly couldn’t have done it without the encouragement, shares, and kind words,’’ Nichols said. “They meant more than you know. Thank you for believing in us and being part of this unforgettable journey.’’

Nichols said she and met the evening following their first conversation and have been unseparable ever since.

“One month later, David surprised me at the Pensacola Airport, dropped to one knee, and proposed. Six months after we met, we were married. Our love story proves it’s never too late to find your soulmate and begin your happily ever after.’’

After years of loss, caregiving, and putting others first, the couple found each other and realized that true love can come when you least expect it.

“Every day we are together is our favorite memory,’’ Nichols said. “Whether we’re traveling, laughing, dancing in the kitchen, or caring together for my 83-year-old mother, we’ve learned our greatest joy is sharing our life with your best friend.’’