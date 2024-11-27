GlenLakes Golf Club Winter Open Dec. 7-8

Foley’s GlenLakes Golf Club will host its annual Winter 2-Player Open Invitational Dec. 7-8. The entry fee is $120 per team and play starts at 8:30 a.m. both days in men’s, women’s and co-ed scamble divisions. Players must have handicap or verification. Cart fee is not included. Entry deadline is Dec. 2 at noon and play is limited to 60 teams. For more info, call David Musial, PGA general manager, at 251-955-1220×4 or email musialgolf@yahoo com.