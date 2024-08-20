GlenLakes Junior Fall Golf League starts in September
GlenLakes Junior Fall Golf League starts in September
The GlenLakes Fall Junior Golf League starts in September for junior players from eight to 17. The fee is $130 per player and includes five instructional clinics and five Saturday matches. Geared for boys and girls, the clinic gives juniors a chance to compete in low pressure competitions. Top point winners will be recognized. Practices are on Friday from 3:45 – 4:45 p.m. Matches start at 9:15 a.m. on Saturdays. More info, musialgolf@yahoo.com or 251-955-1220.