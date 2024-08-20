GlenLakes Junior Fall Golf League starts in September

The GlenLakes Fall Junior Golf League starts in September for junior players from eight to 17. The fee is $130 per player and includes five instructional clinics and five Saturday matches. Geared for boys and girls, the clinic gives juniors a chance to compete in low pressure competitions. Top point winners will be recognized. Practices are on Friday from 3:45 – 4:45 p.m. Matches start at 9:15 a.m. on Saturdays. More info, musialgolf@yahoo.com or 251-955-1220.