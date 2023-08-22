GlenLakes Junior Fall Golf League starts Sept. 8

The GlenLakes Fall Junior Golf League starts on Sept. 8 for junior players from eight to 17. The fee is $130 per player and includes five instructional clinics and five Saturday matches between Sept. 9 and Oct. 21. Geared for boys and girls, the clinic is open to ages 8-17 and beginners are allowed to compete in low pressure competitions. Top point winners will be recognized. Practices are on Friday’s from 3:45 – 4:45 p.m. Matches start at 9:15 a.m. on Saturdays. More info: 251-955-1220.