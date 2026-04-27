GlenLakes Summer Junior Golf League is now open for registration

One of the top junior golf programs in the country, the David Musial directed GlenLakes Summer Junior Golf League is accepting players until June 8 at noon or until the rosters are filled. The fee is $130 per player and includes five instructional clinics and five matches.

Geared for both boys and girls, the clinic is open to ages 8-17 and beginners are allowed to compete in low pressure competitions. Matches start at 9:15 a.m. on Saturdays. GlenLakes is located at 9530 Clubhouse Dr. in Foley. Info: 251-955-1220, ext. 4 or email musialgolf@ yahoo.com.