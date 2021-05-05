Glows, tethered rides, mass ascension part of festivities

The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce, in ollaboration with OWA, will relocate to 17th annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival to OWA’s state-of-the-art property located at 100 North OWA Boulevard in Foley.

“It’s going to be a spectacular event and we can’t wait to see you all there,’’ said Chamber

Enjoy a DJ Party in Downtown OWA and a few limited hot air balloon glow appearances on Thursday, May 6. This sneak preview event will kick off the 17th annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Schedule of Events

(Balloon Flight Events are weather & wind permitting)

Thursday, May 6

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm – DJ Patrick; The Park at OWA

7:30 pm – 8:00 pm – Balloon Glow (weather permitting)

Friday, May 7

2:00 pm – 10:00 pm – Festival Hours

2:00 pm – 9:00 pm – Food vendors, arts and crafts, vendors

2:00 pm – 9:00 pm – Kids Inflatables

2:00 pm – 9:00 pm – Pony and Camel Rides

4:00 pm – 6:30 -pm – Molly Thomas & the Rare Birds

7:30 pm – Tethered Rides, Balloon Glow, Ascension

8:00 – 10:00 pm – Tobacco Rd. Band

Saturday, May 8

9:00 am – 10:30 pm – Festival Hours

9:00 am – 9:00 pm – Food vendors, arts and crafts, retail

11:00 am, 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm – Dare Devil Dog Show in The Park

11:30 am – 11:45 am – Legends Sneak Peek – National Anthem

12:00 pm – 2:00 pm – Tobacco Rd. Band

12:00 pm – 9:00 pm – Kids Inflatables

12:00 pm – 9:00 pm – Pony and Camel Rides

2:30 pm – 2:45 pm – Legends Sneak Peek

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm – Magnolia Dance Company

5:00 pm – 5:45 pm – Comedian Brad Tassell

7:00 pm – 10:30 pm – B Street Benny

7:30 pm – Tethered Rides, Balloon Glow, Mass Ascension

Sunday, May 9

12:00 pm – 8:00 pm – Festival Hours

12:00 pm – 8:00 pm – Food vendors, arts and crafts, vendors

12:00 pm, 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm – Dare Devil Dog Show in The Park

12:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Kids Inflatables

12:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Pony and Camel Rides

12:00 pm – 2:00 pm – Kirk Jay

3:00 pm – 6:00 pm – Roman Street

7:30 pm – Balloon Glow

Pictured: Molly Thomas & The Rare Birds will be onstage Friday, May 7 at 4 p.m. Born in Ocean Springs, Thomas calls her passionately homegrown songs Indie Swamp Pop, and she has a band to prove it with live with Rick Hirsch (guitar), John Milham (drums), and John Keuler (bass), the same Gulf Coast royalty that played on her most recent release, Honey’s Fury.