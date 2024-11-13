Gluhwein on menu at Elberta VWF’s Nov. 23 Christmas market

VFW Post 5658 in Elberta will host its annual Christmas market on Saturday, Nov. 23 beginning at 9 a.m.

Located at 24230 Hwy. 98, the post will celebrate Elberta’s German heritage and feature quality vendors, food and entertainment. There will be games for children and big screen TVs showing football games. German Glühwein, a wine like drink made with citrus, cinnamon, and cloves, will e available. More info: dwoerner49@yahoo. com or 251-424-3250.