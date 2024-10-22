Gnathia jimmybuffetti is word’s newest crustacean

Just before he passed, a group of Miami scientists named a newly discovered tiny crustacean they found in the Florida Keys Gnathia jimmybuffetti in Jimmy Buffett’s honor. It was the first new gnathiid isopod discovered in Florida in nearly a century, according to marine biologist Paul Sikkel, a professor at the University of Miami.

A active environmentalist, Buffett co-founded the Save the Manatee Club in 1981 with former U.S. senator and Florida Gov. Bob Graham.

“By naming a species after an artist, we want to promote the integration of the arts and sciences,” Sikkel said.

And Jimmy, when you do leave us, how would you like to be remembered? What would you like people to say about you?

I’d say “He had a good time and made a lot of people happy” would be good. Yeah, that’d be good.