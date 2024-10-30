God has given Logan Blade the voice of music

Logan Blade, a musician with autism who has performed on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry with Josh Turner, will again perform during the Nov. 12 Autism Awareness Night at the FBISF. Logan first played at the benefit for the Autism Society of Pensacola in 2015 and has been back every year since then.

Logan was also a special guest at a Borderless Arts event in Tennessee, where he shared his music and his mother shared his story. Diagnosed with autism at the age of 2, Logan doesn’t speak conversationally, but his voice is heard when he sings. He can only say a few words but God has given him the voice of music.