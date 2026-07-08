Gofundme page established for “Funny Bones’” Jones

To all my friends in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, readers and fans of the Mullet Wrapper, I have been blessed to be part of this publication for many years.

It is said that laughter is the best medicine and it has been my privilege and joy to bring humor to all of you with my Funny Bones column. I hope my light hearted jokes have brought a smile to your faces when you read the Mullet Wrapper!

Unfortunately, I will be taking a different form of medicine as I have been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. I am working towards getting set up with MD Anderson in Houston for treatment. The expenses are substantial and more than I anticipated.

I am setting up a Go Fund Me account to help with these medical and associated expenses. All donations will be greatly appreciated and hopefully help me on the path to recovery. Remember to keep laughter and love in your hearts!

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

– Ron “Funny Bones” Jones