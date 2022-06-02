Golfers Raise Funds For Island Mobile Food Pantry & Hope For The World Mission

The Island Church in Orange Beach held its 8th annual golf tournament at Glen Lakes Golf Club. The tournament was a huge success, raising funds for its Island Mobile Food Pantry and Hope for the World Missions support. The Island Church thanks and appreciates all of the players and corporate sponsors that were a part of such a great event. If you would like to contribute towards these needs you can visit theislandchurch.tv