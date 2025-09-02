Gonzales is Coastal Photo Club competition winner

Member Glenn Gonzales won the Coastal Photography Club photo competition at most recent meeting. The theme was statues. The club meets at the Foley Public Library on the fourth Thursday of every month. The next meeting is set for Thursday, September 25 at 1 p.m. The monthly theme for photo competition in September is Black N White. For more info about the club, call Jeane Carlson at (850) 207-1908 or check out the club’s facebook page.