Goo Goo Dolls & Neon Trees at Wharf Amphitheater Aug. 21

After its busiest July and early August ever, The Wharf Amphitheater schedule is winding down with only five more shows remaining this season.

They include the Goo Goo Dolls with Neon Trees opening on Aug. 21, Jack Johnson and Lake Street Dive on Aug. 26 and Jason Aldean and Chase Mathew on Aug. 29.

Ticketmaster is the online outlet, and The Wharf box office is open Mon-Fri. and on concert days. Info: 251-224-1020.

Reviews for the Goo Goo Dolls’ 45 city summer tour have been positive, with frontman John Rzeznik’s voice remaining strong and co-founder Robby Takac leading a tight backing band that rocks harder than its reputation suggests.

Expect guitar-driven cuts like “Naked,” “Slide,” and “Big Machine” as well as stripped-down interludes during “Acoustic #3” and “Sympathy.”

The show closes with the hits “Black Balloon,” “Name” and their career-defining smash “Iris.”

Neon Trees came out of Utah to open for the Killers and almost immediately scored a no. 1 Alternative Song chart hit with “Animal,” a song they performed at 2011 Billboard Music Awards. They also charted with “Everybody Talks” and “Sleeping With a Friend.”

Wharf Concerts

• Aug 21; 8 p.m.; Goo Goo Dolls, Neon Trees

• Aug 26; 7:30 p.m.; Jack Johnson, Lake Street Dive

• Aug. 29: 7 p.m.; Jason Aldean, Chase Mathew, Mackenzie Carpenter and Dee Jay Silver

• Sept. 12: 7 p.m.; Ty Myers w. guests Brent Cobb & Benny G

• Oct 3: 8 p.m.; Weird Al Yankovic