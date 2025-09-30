Goodwill Center opens in Foley

Crowds lined up around the building as the 50,000-square-foot Goodwill center opened on Sept. 23 in Foley. The facility on East Azalea Ave. includes a training center, retail store, outlet store, donation center and opportunity center.

The Foley center is the only facility in Goodwill Gulf Coast’s 10-county service area that combines all four types of stores and centers in one location.

With the Foley opening, Goodwill Gulf Coast operates 11 retail stores, two outlet stores, 10 stand-alone donation centers, and six opportunity centers throughout its 10-county service area in southwest Alabama and northwest Florida.

Ninety cents of every dollar Goodwill Gulf Coast spends provides support for the programs and services offered to the community, including job training and placement services, as well as support programs for children, youth and parents.

In the 2024 fiscal year, Goodwill Gulf Coast provided more than 23,000 services to 14,474 individuals encompassing people of all ages and ability, through workforce development programs, early childhood preparation and support and medical, financial, emergency and disability support services.

Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich said the center will be a major benefit for Foley and area residents.

““It’s a full service mega-facility doing God’s work. It’s been incredible. You said you’re going to do it in one year, and by golly, you did that. We so appreciate you serving our community, and we’re looking forward to this being open,’’ Hellmich said.