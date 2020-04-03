Gov. Ivey: Business owners should apply now for SBA relief

Final guidelines for how the federal government will distribute financial relief to Alabama’s small businesses will be released soon. Gov. Kay Ivey is urging Alabama small business owners to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by taking steps to ensure their business will withstand the troubling economy. Owners should contact their local banker, accountant, financial advisor or credit union to get the latest details about who is eligible, what documents are needed and how best to apply for funding relief in matters related to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Only a few short weeks ago, our economy was the strongest it had been in the past 100 years. We need our businesses up and running and back at full employment as soon as possible. I urge business owners to act today and be prepared to apply for assistance designed specifically to get them in front of the line when relief checks are written,” Gov. Ivey said.