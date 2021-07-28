Gov. Ivey says Alabama’s unvaccinated choosing lifestyle of self-inflicted pain

During a July 22 press conference, in response to a question about rising COVID-19 cases in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey said those who choose not to get vaccinated are “letting us down” and “choosing a horrible lifestyle of self-inflicted pain.”

The governor said she is not sure what else she can do to impress upon her constituency th importance of protecting themselves against the worst effects of the virus. Only 33.9 percent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated in Alabama, according to the Washington Post. Baldwin County’s vaccination rate is 30 percent.

“Folks are supposed to have common sense,” Gov. Ivey said. “But it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.

“I’ve done all I know how to do,” she added. “I can encourage you to do something, but I can’t make you take care of yourself.”

Baldwin County recorded 1,045 new cases between July 7-21.

“We’re very concerned about the situation statewide. This delta variant, which makes up most of the cases in our country right now, is probably 10 times as infectious. We know that our vaccination rates aren’t where they should be,” said Dr. Scott Harris, AL. Dept. of Public Health Officer.

Baldwin County Commission Chair Joe Davis said the county will follow safety measures mandated by ADPH while encouraging all citizens to get vaccinated.

The message from public school officials is similar as classes are set to resume in just weeks.

Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler said upon re-opening next month, schools will resume strict cleaning and sanitizing measures.

“Some parents are adamant that masks should be required, other parents say masks shouldn’t be worn and it should be a choice. So, it will be a choice,” he said.