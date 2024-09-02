Governor names Lowery the new Baldwin sheriff

Governor Kay Ivey has appointed Anthony Lowery, currently the chief deputy in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office as the sucessor to Hoss Mack, who will now lead the Alabama Sheriffs Association. The position is up for election in 2026.

Like Mack, Lowery has worked with BCSO for 20 years and has also worked with the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office.

“Anthony Lowery will make a strong and effective sheriff for the area,” Governor Ivey said in a press release. An Auburn grad, Lowery also graduated from the FBI National Academy.