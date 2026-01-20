Grace Lutheran pancake breakfast/yard/bake sale Feb. 7

Grace Lutheran Church is hosting its annual free pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. and yard sale/bake sale from 7 a.m. – noon on Saturday, Feb. 7. All residents and visitors are welcome. Funds raised go to Lutheran Disaster Response, and to local ministry activities. In previous years this event has raised over $3,500. Breakfast is free, with voluntary donations accepted.

Grace Lutheran Church is located at the corner of West 23rd Ave. and West 4th St., three blocks northwest of the Bodenhamer Recreation Center in Gulf Shores. More info: (251) 968-5991