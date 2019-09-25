Graceful Journey w. Aging Parents seminar Oct. 1 & 8

Planning a Graceful Journey with Aging Parents, a four-week seminar to provide information that will help you prepare for the future with your parents, continues Oct. 1 & 8 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. in the Brooks Center at Orange Beach United Methodist Church (28751 Canal Rd).

There is no charge for the seminar, and it is open to everyone, but pre-registration is requsted to ensure there is enough material. The seminar is suited for both children and parents.

For more information, contact Carolyn Brady 2at 51-605-1006, carolyn_brady@bellsouth.net or orangebeachumc.org.

Participating speakers include an attorney, physician, social worker, and leaders of organizations such as the O.B. Senior Center and Council on Aging.