Graceful Journey with Aging Parents seminar starts Sept. 17

By on September 10, 2019

Planning a Graceful Journey with Aging Parents, a four-week seminar to provide information that will help you prepare for the future with your parents, will be held for four consecutive Tuesdays (Sept. 17 & 24, Oct. 1 & 8) from 6 – 7:30 p.m. in the Brooks Center at Orange Beach United Methodist Church (28751 Canal Rd). There is no charge for the seminar, and it is open to everyone, but pre-registration is requsted to ensure there is enough material. The seminar is suited for both children and parents.
For more information, contact Carolyn Brady 2at 51-605-1006, carolyn_brady@bellsouth.net or orangebeachumc.org.
Participating speakers include an attorney, physician, social worker, and leaders of organizations such as the O.B. Senior Center and Council on Aging.

