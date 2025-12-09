Graham Creek Christmas Trail open in Foley

Graham Creek’ Nature Preserve’s Annual Christmas Trail (23030 Wolf Bay Dr. in Foley) will be open from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21.Walk the beautifully decorated board walk and trail. See the themed displays featuring favorites like A Christmas Story and Charlie Brown, and visit with Snow Princesses (5-6 p.m.) and Santa (6-8 p.m.). Admission is $5. Ages two and under are admitted for free.

Pictured: A team of volunteers from Vulcan Industries helped decorate the boardwalk for the Graham Creek Christmas Trail boardwalk.