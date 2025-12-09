Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Latest:

Mullet Wrapper

Stay in the loop with Mullet Wrapper, your monthly connection to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Explore local stories, upcoming events, and community features that matter to you.

News 

Graham Creek Christmas Trail open in Foley

Mullet Wrapper 0 View

Graham Creek Christmas Trail open in Foley

Graham Creek’ Nature Preserve’s Annual Christmas Trail (23030 Wolf Bay Dr. in Foley) will be open from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21.Walk the beautifully decorated board walk and trail. See the themed displays featuring favorites like A Christmas Story and Charlie Brown, and visit with Snow Princesses (5-6 p.m.) and Santa (6-8 p.m.). Admission is $5. Ages two and under are admitted for free.
Pictured: A team of volunteers from Vulcan Industries helped decorate the boardwalk for the Graham Creek Christmas Trail boardwalk.