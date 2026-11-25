Graham Creek’s Christmas Trail Dec. 5, 11-13 and 18-20

Foley’s Graham Creek Nature Preserve Christmas Trail will be held from 5-8 p.m. nightly on Dec. 5, 11-13 and 18-20. Admission is $5 per person and free for children 2 and younger.

Enjoy a festive evening stroll through beautiful lighted Christmas scenes along the grass trail and boardwalk. Enjoy the sights of the season and make some special holiday memories. The snow princesses will be available from 5-6 p.m. and Santa from 6-8 p.m. each night for photo ops. Graham Creek Nature Preserve is located at 23030 Wolf Bay Dr. in Foley. More info: grahamcreek preserve.org or call (251) 923-4267.