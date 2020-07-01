Grayson Capps releases 16 song retrospective

Fairhope’s own Grayson Capps’ has released a 16-song retrospective of his career, compiled by his wife and longtime musical partner, Grammy winning producer Trina Shoemaker. More than just a standard “Best Of” compilation presenting Grayson’s most popular work, Trina selected songs that have personal significance to her and her husband’s journey together. Taking it even another step further, Trina remixed many of the songs from scratch, essentially presenting them anew.

Titled ‘South Front Street’ in honor of a house in New Orleans where Grayson and his friends squatted following his graduation from Tulane, the double LP is available on 180-gram vinyl. It is also be available on CD and digital formats.

“I began this as a personal compilation that I sequenced for myself. It is a collection of songs that paint a picture of our life together and reveals a world from the uniquely enchanted, poetic and tormented perspective of Grayson Capps.” Trina wrote in the album’s liner notes. “These songs capture a life in motion, in pain and joy, in gain and loss, in humility and in grace.”

The tracks on the album: Get Back Up; May We Love; Train Song; New Again; Junior & The Old African Queen; Hold Me Darlin’; Arrowhead; A Love Song For Bobby Long; Psychic Channel Blues; Washboard Lisa; I Can’t Hear You; Rock ‘N’ Roll; Daddy’s Eyes; If You Knew My Mind; I See You and Harley Davidson.

“Among this collection are recordings I believe to be my finest work,’’ Trina writes. “(The album) is Grayson Capps’ story, and within it lies my own. As longtime, obsessive fans of Grayson’s music, we think this the finest representation of his artistry yet and a must have for all Grayson fans. We can’t wait for you to hear it.”