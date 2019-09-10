Great Alabama 650 Paddle Race starts Sept. 14

An adventure-style paddle race to the Gulf of Mexico will kick off on the 5,000-plus mile Alabama Scenic River Trail will start at Weiss Lake on September 14, continue and end at Fort Morgan. Racers will have up to 10 days to complete the course and vie for $22,500 in prize money, which will be divided across three divisions – male solo, female solo, and two-person team.

The Great Alabama 650 will take place on the core section of the Alabama Scenic River Trail, the longest single-state river trail in the U.S.

Many of the world’s toughest paddlers will get a chance to experience the beauty and challenge of our Alabama waterways during the Great Alabama 650,” said Race Director, Greg Wingo.

At 650 miles, the Great Alabama 650 will be a significant addition to the long-distance paddle race circuit in the U.S., and it will become among the longest and most challenging annual paddle races in the world.