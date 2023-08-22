Grief support group starts meeting on Aug. 31 in G.S.

First Baptist Church of Gulf Shores will host a weekly grief support group for those suffering the aftermath of the death of a loved one on Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. in the church’s second floor media room. The special weekly seminars start on Aug. 31 and continue through Nov. 30 at the church, located at 2200 West First St. in Gulf Shores. A $20 donation will cover the cost of workbooks. It is hoped that the seminars will be beneficial in helping grief stricken people rebuild their lives. Presenters understand it hurts and they want to help. For more info, call 251-968-7369 or visit fbcgulf.com or griefshare.org.