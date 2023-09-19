Grits & Greens plays StudioAmped Oct. 3

Pensacola Community College’s WSRE Public Television will welcome Pleasure Island musical mainstays Grits & Greens for its Studio Amped concert series on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is free, and donations for Manna Food Pantries will be collected at the door.

Paul Vinson on Thursday on Oct. 5 and the Pensacola Beach Songwriters Fest show, featuring Kathie Baillie, Michael Bonagura and Alyssa Bonagura, on Friday, Oct. 6 complete the series. Concerts will premiere on WSRE in the spring. Mississippi-based Grits & Greens is a powerful four piece band described as rock ’n’ roll with a soulful and jam-heavy delivery. More info: wsre.org.