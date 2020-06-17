Groundbreaking set for freestanding emergency room in G.S. is June 18

The groundbreaking ceremony for the South Baldwin Regional Medical Center’s freestanding emergency department in Gulf Shores will be held on June 18 at 10 a.m.

The emergency facility will be located just north of Jack Edwards Airport at 3190 Airport Dr. in Gulf Shores and give South Baldwin residents a quicker option than SBRMC’s facility north of Hwy. 98 in Foley.

The $22 million freestanding emergency department will be located on 11 acres of land owned by The City of Gulf Shores next to the Jack Edward’s Airport off Highway 59 in Gulf Shores.

Having a local emergency room was part of the city’s 2025 Strategic Plan to improve healthcare opportunities for residents. City officials said they’ve been trying to come up with a good solution for emergency services for several years and its lease agreement with SBRMC is the result of those efforts.

The facility will provide eight exam rooms, a helipad, triage, imaging and lab services and an on-site pharmacy.

The Alabama Health Planning and Development Agency approved an application for the freestanding ER submitted by the Foley Hospital Corporation and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.

Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said this is an important health care initiative, as Coastal Baldwin County keeps growing and traffic on Highway 59 continues to increase.

“It’s a long way for us to get anybody, residents or visitors, to South Baldwin hospital in the middle of the summer,” said Craft.

The cost of the new emergency room could be as much as $22 million.