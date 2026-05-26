Growing Native Wetland Plants seminar is June 6

The Native Plant Producer Network will host a workshop on growing native wetland plants for coastal restoration at the Weeks Bay Resource Center on June 6 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Learn about native plant species, opportunities to get involved, and key coastal ecology issues. Workshop presenters will offer hands-on insights about protecting and restoring coastal environments through native plant production.

Participants may be able to take scores of native plants home. And trucks are suggested as the best vehicle to transport bins of plant. More info: msucoastal.com/NPPN/ or email Gertsch@dcnr.alabama.gov. Weeks Bay Resource Center is located at 11525 U.S. Hwy 98 in Fairhope.