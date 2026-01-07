GSGC Floral Seminar Feb. 4 at Gulf Shores Methodist

Tickets are on sale now for the 33th Annual Gulf Shores Garden Club Floral Seminar on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at Gulf Shores Methodist Church. Tickets are $25 each, cash or check and are available at the Thomas B. Norton Public Library in Gulf Shores or by calling Charlotte Higgins at 205-410-3190 to have tickets mailed to you. Doors open at 9:15 a.m. Come enjoy a day filled with fun, raffles, door prizes and more.

Scot Wedgeworth, aka Mr Fabulous, will be the guest designer. Scot is a lead designer for the Tournament of Roses Parade and has designed for former president George Bush, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Elton John and Miley Cyrus. Seminar proceeds benefit the Gulf Shores Garden Club college scholarships and other local horticultural and community projects.