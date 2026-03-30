GSGC Members Visit Veterans Home

Gulf Shores Garden Club members recently made their annual trip to the William F. Green Veterans Home in Bay Minette, and, since this July 4th marks the 250th birthday of the United States of America, in addition to bringing goody bags for the veterans and many flowers for the garden, club members also brought a large cake to pre-celebrate with the veterans and express appreciation for their service. Each veteran received a gift bag with a note from a garden club member, a flag, a handkerchief, a patriotic band bracelet, and some treats. Female veterans also received fresh flowers in a beautiful glass jar, a handmade bracelet, and an embroidered handkerchief. The visit was heartwarming and meaningful for those members who made the trip.