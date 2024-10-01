GSGC sponsors Oct. 16 butterfly house trip

By Diane Clark

The Gulf Shores Garden Club invites prospective members to join them on a field trip to Panhandle Butterfly House in Milton, Florida on Oct. 16. Becoming part of the club allows members to gain new ideas about gardening, experience using flowers to design a floral arrangement, and dabble in the landscape.

The club meets on the first Wednesday of each month at the Gulf Shores Activity Center, 260 Clubhouse Dr. Social time with refreshments is at 9:15 a.m. and the meeting is called to order at 9:45 a.m. Visitors and prospective members are always welcome. Plant donations are popular, as many members are passionate gardeners.

Having fun, making new friends, and participating in local civic projects are part of what we do in the Gulf Shores Garden Club. More info: 419 670-2739.