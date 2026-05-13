GSHS Amplify Art Exhibit at GCAC Gallery ‘til May 29
GSHS Amplify Art Exhibit at GCAC Gallery ‘til May 29
The Gulf Coast Art Alliance will host the Gulf Shores High School Amplify Art Exhibit in its gallery from May 4-29. Cash awards, with a reception for the artists slated on May 14 from 4-6 p.m. at the GCAA Gallery (225 E 24th Ave.) in Gulf Shores.
The public is encouraged to come by and view the beautiful art created by our high school students. The Gallery is open 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.