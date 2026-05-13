GSHS Amplify Art Exhibit at GCAC Gallery ‘til May 29

The Gulf Coast Art Alliance will host the Gulf Shores High School Amplify Art Exhibit in its gallery from May 4-29. Cash awards, with a reception for the artists slated on May 14 from 4-6 p.m. at the GCAA Gallery (225 E 24th Ave.) in Gulf Shores.

The public is encouraged to come by and view the beautiful art created by our high school students. The Gallery is open 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.