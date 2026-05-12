GSHS baseball team advances to Elite Eight

The Gulf Shores High School baseball team Dolphins finished its remarkable season 27-14 after falling to Spain Park in an Alabama High School Athletic Assn. Elite Eight series at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex.

The Dolphins started the year 3-7, but responded with a remarkable 24-7 run to finish the season in the Elite 8 for the first time in 23 years.

Gulf Shores beat Theodore 6-1 and 15-0 in the first round and also swept Stanhope Elmore in the tourney’s second-round.

“While today’s loss hurts, we couldn’t be more proud of the fight, toughness, and heart this team showed all season long,’’ said coach Chris Jacks.