GSHS boys & girls soccer teams advance to State Soccer Championship games

The Gulf Shores High School boys and girls soccer teams advanced to the State Championship Class 5A Soccer Championship games in Huntsville, marking the first time that either team earned that lofty achievement. The Dolphins then went one step farther by winning semifinal games. The girls team beat Marbury 4-1 and the boys team blasted Elmore County 5-0 in the semifinals to earn respective slots in May 13 title games. John Carroll beat the Dolphin boys 6-1 and Springville Hill beat the Dolphin girls 9-4 in the championship tilts at John Hunt Park. The Dolphin boys finished the season ranked no. 6 in the state with a h a 23-7 record. For John Carroll, it was a record 11th state title and its first since 2012. Springville finished the season 21-2 while the Dolphin girls ended their historic season with a 19-10 mark.