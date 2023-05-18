GSHS boys’ golfers play for State Championship

The Gulf Shores High School boys’ golf team, playing at the familiar Craft Farms Golf Course in their home city, edged Demopolis by four shots to win the Boys 5A South Sub-State Tourney and earn a team slot in the AHSAA Golf Championship that were played May 15-16 in Opelika. Graham Stewart shot a 78 for Gulf Shores to place second in the tourney and also qualified for the state tourney individually. Other Dolphins who helped secure the victory were Chris Hand and Noah Hand, who each shot 85. Jesse Roberts was one shot behind at 85 to place 17th overall for the Dolphins. Logan Reynolds and Bodie Watley are also on the state finalist team.