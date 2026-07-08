GSHS dual sport star Al.com’s Male Athlete of the Year

Gulf Shores High School football wide receiver and track star Carter Davis (pictured) was recently named the Al.Com Coastal Male Athlete of the Year.

A West Virgnia signee in football, Davis set a new Alabama High School Athletic Assn. record in the 60 meter dash at the state championship indoor track meet. His 6.76-second time ranked as the seventh-fastest 60-meter time in the nation for the 2026 indoor season. He qualified in the 100 and 200-meter dashes as a 10th grader, and placed 6th at Alabama 6A meet in the 60-meter dash.

A second-team Class 6A All-state pick in football, he caught 45 passes for 715 yards and ran for 118 yards while scoring 13 touchdowns as a junior. Davis plans to enroll at West Virginia in January.