GSHS Girls’ Basketball Team Advances To First Ever Final Four

The Gulf Shores Dolphin girls’ basketball team advanced to its first ever AHSAA Class 5A state tournament with a 54-44 home win against Eufaula in the Class 5A South Regional Championship game on Feb. 21. Regional MVP Maya Griffin scored 24 points and was named MVP. Fellow senior Margaret Myers also earned a spot on the All-Tournament team with her MVP teammate.

Other members (gsboeathletics.com) of head coach Brian Sexton’s record setting team include Keylee Brock, Mary Jones, Olivia Morroni, Kate Cimino, Reaghan Myers, MJ Lyons, Natalee Cerne, Kayleigh Jacks, Rayla Pierce, Anna Murray, Mariana Cervantes, Ansley Warner, Michaela Tristyn Bagget, Taylor Bjorgum, Kylie Meeks, Alyssa Thompson, Keyona Royal and Skylar Gant. The Dolphins beat St. Paul’s – 45-38, Rehobeth – 47-16 and BC Rain – 52-24 during their post season run. The Dolphins lost in the Championship Tourney semis 54-34 to Scottsboro. Thompson led Gulf Shores with 11 points, and Myers finished with 10 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots in that game. Royal had eight points and 10 rebounds. Jasper defeated Scottsboro 48-40 in the Class 5A AHSAA championship game. The Dolphins finished the season (29-7).