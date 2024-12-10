GSHS is STEM national finalist

Gulf Shores High School was one of the six Alabama schools selected as Samsung Solve for Tomorrow finalists. State winners will be named in March. The three national winners will be announced in April. Winners will receive a $100K prize package.

Solve for Tomorrow is a national STEM competitive program. The education-based citizenship initiative empowers students in grades 6–12 to leverage the power of STEM to create innovative solutions addressing critical issues in their local communities. Students will now execute their STEM project by defining s community problem, proposing a solution, specifying objectives and detail how they their solution will positively affect their community.