GSHS Junior Cadet Leadership Retreat

Gulf Shores High School Junior ROTC cadets completed its most successful leadership retreat this fall while training with soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment and Marines from Marine Corps Detachment at Fort Moore. They participated in The Airborne Experience and the Field Leadership Reaction Course, lived in barracks, and shared meals with soldiers in basic training. Master Sergeant (Ret.) Max Mullen Jr., a 2013 Army Ranger Hall of Fame inductee, participated and helped plan the trip. Part of the Army’s Operation Urgent Fury campaign, Max is now an actor, model and motivational speaker. Max said the GSHS cadets “set the bar high and were the best group of JROTC students that came through.” Given that around seven JROTC programs visit Fort Moore monthly, this is a significant compliment.