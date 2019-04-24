GSHS Night Of The Arts

Gulf Shores High School PTSO recently held its 18th Annual Night of the Arts at GSUMC’s Auditorium. Art work by students was displayed in the lobby. The PTSO awarded a total of $625 to the art students and talent show winners. The talent show consisted of two categories – Miscellaneous and Solo Singers. First and second place winners were recognized in both categories. The contestant or group with the most points was “crowned” the overall winner. First place in the Miscellaneous Category was awarded to the Dirty River Hippies Band. The band members were Garrett Ard, CJ Slack and Luke Lawson. They performed “Lady Madonna” by The Beatles. Second place was awarded to Megan and Sean Kirby, a sister and brother duo. They performed “Wanted Dead or Alive” by Bon Jovi. In the Solo Singers category, Caitlin Sommerville was awarded first place. She sang an original song entitled “I’m Still Falling for You”. Second place was awarded to Emily Isbell, who sang “To Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan. The overall winners were Aneliese Eddy and Macie Robinson AKA The Marimbros. They performed The Adventure Zone Medley on the marimbas. The art students were honored in five different categories.

In Photography: 1st Place – Jessica Stevens; 2nd Place – Olivia Callahan; 3rd Place – Rebecka Hennis; Honorable Mention – Anna Koonce; Honorable Mention – Aelin Roman; In Pencil/Marker/Charcoal:

1st Place – Lilliana Betz; 2nd Place – Erin Miller; 3rd Place – Jacob Gibbons; Honorable Mention – Lilliana Betz; Honorable Mention – Molly Griffin; In Painting: First Place – Lilliana Betz; Second Place – Samantha Higgins; Third Place – Guilia DeSouza; Honorable Mention – Molly Griffin; Honorable Mention – Jacob Gibbons; In Mixed Media: First Place – Guilia DeSouza; Second Place – Trinity Forrest; Third Place – Guilia DeSouza; Honorable Mention – Trinity Telarico; In Digital Art:; First Place – Carmon Dyken

Second Place – Rebecka Hennis; Third Place – Addison Bullard; Honorable Mention – Rebecka Hennis; Congratulations to all of our talented Gulf Shores High School students. Pictured: Emily Isbell, Caitlin Sommerville, Sean Kirby, Megan Kirby, Aneliese Eddy, Macie Robinson, Luke Lawson, Garrett Ard and CJ Slack.