GSHS places 3rd behind only two colleges at National Cyber Summit

The Gulf Shores High School cybersecurity team turned in a standout performance at this year’s National Cyber Summit’s Cyber Cup competition, finishing 3rd overall — behind only two college teams — and earning (above) $750 in prize money. Team members Sonny Dove, Kai Shults, Rory Davis, and Ian Davis represented GSHS against a field that included collegiate competitors, showcasing the strength of the school’s growing cybersecurity program. A second Gulf Shores team also competed for their first time, with students Ayaan Patel, Cody Caldwell, Denys Monchanov, and Casey Wates finishing 10th out of 16 teams — outperforming several college-level competitors in the process.

“To place 3rd against college-level competition, and to have a second team beat multiple college teams as well, speaks to the dedication these students bring to cybersecurity and to the strength of the program we’re building here at Gulf Shores,” said team coach Jamie McClung

The National Cyber Summit brings together high school and collegiate teams from across the region to test skills in cybersecurity, and this year’s results mark a significant achievement for Gulf Shores City Schools’ computer science program.