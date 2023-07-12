GSHS star footballer commits to NC State

By Fran Thompson

Ronnie Royal III, who was named first team All-State in Class 5A as an athlete when he was a mere eighth grader at Alexandria High School and who should match that honor for the fifth time following his senior season this fall at Gulf Shores High School, announced through twitter (of course) that he will play football at North Carolina State beginning in the fall of 2024.

The only eighth-grader to earn a spot in the ASWA All-State First Team in 2020, Royal III was named MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year following a freshman year at Alexandria that included 2,853 all-purpose yards, 35 touchdowns, 57 tackles and an interception for a 12-2 Alexandria team.

Royal III, a four star recruit, was also an all-stater the past two years at GSHS and checks all the boxes for success at the next level – elite speed, elusiveness, determination, a competitive nature and coachability. He had offers from Florida State and SEC schools Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri among many others.

Recruited by NC State safeties coach Joe Deforest, Royal III projects as a defensive back in college and is already being compared to former Wolfpack great Tanner Ingle. Royal III is the highest-rated recruit for NC State in its 2024 class thus far.

Royall III totaled 2,089 all-purpose yards on offense as a Dolphin junior. He also made 39 tackles and picked off two passes on defense to help his team set a school record for wins.

The On3 football recruiting website ranks Royal III the No. 409 prospect in the country, the No. 18 athlete nationally and the No. 23 recruit in Alabama. Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports all consider him a four-star prospect.

According to EASportsToday.com website, Royal III’s older brother, Ronnie, Jr., was already living in Gulf Shores when he transferred to GSHS in January of 2021, soon after current Dolphin coach Mark Hudspeth took on the task of creating a football-centric culture at the school. Ronnie Jr. said the change was made for academic reasons and their parents were also moving to Gulf Shores.

The Dolphins open the 2023 regular season at home on Aug. 24 against Fairhope’s St. Michael Catholic School, which is coached by future NFL Hall of Famer Phillip Rivers, who coincidently was an All-American at NC State.

Hudspeth more than met his own expectations, as his Dolphins set a program record with nine regular-season wins in just his second year. The team won two play-off games before losing a heartbreaker to Faith Academy, a district rival they had beaten 22-12 during the regular season.