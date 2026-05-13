GSHS teacher McClung wins top tech innovation award

Jamie McClung, a computer science, robotics, and cybersecurity educator at Gulf Shores High School, has been selected as a recipient of the Chiquita Marbury Technology Innovation Award, which recognizes those who serve as exemplary models of technology teaching and leadership.

Under McClung’s leadership, Gulf Shores High School’s first-year robotics competition team, earned the Rookie All-Star Award at the 2026 Magnolia Regional, the highest recognition available to a rookie team. The Dolphin robotics team will host a regional robotics competition in October, marking the program’s transition to regional leader.

His students earned multiple first-place awards at ACTE Regional and State Tech Fairs, while participation grew from six students in year one to 26 students in year two, with additional teachers joining the effort. Gulf Shores cybersecurity teams also earned first place at the University of Alabama Cybersecurity Competition, placed in the top half nationwide in CyberPatriot, and in the Top 20 in the Lt. Governor’s competition.

His students have also excelled. Ty Pitman, earned Runnerup in the Congressional App Challenge and was recognized as a Wavemaker of the Month, reflecting the high-level innovation and leadership fostered through McClung’s mentorship.

His program has also supported middle school robotics teams by mentoring and sponsoring their participation in the University of Alabama Robotics Competition, strengthening a vertically aligned robotics and computer science pathway.

In addition to his work with students, McClung served on the statewide committee to develop Alabama’s new Digital Literacy and Computer Science Standards and was selected by the group to present the standards to the Alabama Board of Education.

“Mr. McClung’s classroom is the kind of place where students do not just learn technology, they use it to solve real problems,” said Jessica Sampley, Director of Academies and Career Technical Education. “He has helped build a program rooted in access, innovation, teamwork, and student leadership.”